Uzbekistan, China set sights on new frontiers in energy and industry

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 18. Uzbekistan’s “O‘zeltexsanoat” Association held a meeting with leading Chinese companies to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

During the talks, the Chairman of the Association, Mirzyod Yunusov, met with Chenji Jou, General Director for Central Asia of XIAMEN C&D, and Jianyu San, President of Jiangsu Zhongli Group, to explore future collaboration.

The discussions focused on launching cable production in Uzbekistan, processing copper raw materials to manufacture high-value-added products, and cooperating in the fields of photovoltaic modules and energy storage systems.

Moreover, the meeting examined opportunities to access global markets through Uzbekistan, leveraging XIAMEN C&D’s extensive experience in supply chain management and logistics.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China continues to grow rapidly. In the previous fiscal year, trade exceeded $14 billion, representing a 23 percent increase since the beginning of 2025. This robust growth underscores the strengthening economic ties between the two countries, positioning China as one of Uzbekistan’s most important and reliable partners.