Iran sheds light on amount of gas consumption in country
Iran consumed roughly 4.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas between September 6 and 12, with more than half used by thermal power plants, official data shows. Industrial facilities and households together accounted for nearly 2.3 billion cubic meters during the week.
