Uzbekistan and Iran strengthen ties with silk production agreements

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 17. The delegation led by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan signed important agreements related to the production of finished silk products and the development of effective cooperation in this area during the visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports.

The delegation began by visiting Iran’s carpet industry centers, where they familiarized themselves with the operations of local enterprises, production technologies, and the cluster system.

In addition, a meeting was held with Saman Nazari, Chairman of the Gilan Province Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mining, and Agriculture. As part of the talks, B2B and B2G meetings were organized with major provincial companies, allowing participants to exchange experiences and explore opportunities for joint projects.

The visit concluded with an agreement on scientific and practical cooperation with Iran’s Sericulture Research Center. It was also decided to involve experienced Iranian technologists in Uzbekistan to support the development of finished silk product manufacturing.

The agreements signed during the visit are expected to strengthen bilateral cooperation, increase the volume of silk processing in Uzbekistan, and lay the foundation for producing competitive finished products.