Prime Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 18. Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov has arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the meeting of the Heads of Government and Vice President of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

Aripov was welcomed at Manas International Airport by Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

The meeting, taking place today in Bishkek, will bring together heads of government and senior officials from OTS member states to discuss priority areas of cooperation, including the economy, trade, investment, transport, digitalization, energy, and agriculture.

The Organization of Turkic States is an intergovernmental body uniting Turkic countries, with its General Secretariat based in Istanbul.