Kazakhstan attracts significant non-sovereign financing over recent years
Photo: Eurasian Development Bank
From 2008 to 2024, Kazakhstan received $15.7 billion in approved non-sovereign financing, primarily from the Eurasian Development Bank ($7.9B), EBRD ($4.1B), and the World Bank Group ($2.2B). Key sectors funded include energy, transport, and finance.
