Lithuania’s Deputy FM discusses security priorities with NATO leadership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. On September 17, Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister Asta Plepytė met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska during her working visit to Brussels, Trend reports.

In the meeting, Deputy Minister Plepytė emphasized the importance of consistent support for Ukraine, the need to fully implement NATO commitments, and the strengthening of the Alliance’s deterrence and defense posture, particularly in the area of air defense.

She expressed gratitude for NATO Secretary General’s leadership in announcing the new, reinforced NATO military mission Eastern Sentry on September 12, which is aimed at deterring violations of allied airspace. According to Plepytė, NATO’s response to recent airspace incidents in Poland and other Eastern flank states had to be decisive, sending a clear message that the Alliance would defend every inch of its territory. She welcomed the rapid activation of Eastern Sentry as part of this effort.

Plepytė also highlighted that the enhanced Baltic Sea patrol mission Baltic Sentry, successfully implemented since January 2025, had already demonstrated NATO’s ability to respond quickly to emerging maritime security challenges.

Deputy Secretary General Šekerinska thanked Lithuania for its exemplary role as an ally, citing its steady commitment to increasing defense spending, providing support to Ukraine, rallying partners, and hosting the German brigade in Lithuania.

Deputy Minister Plepytė visited Brussels on September 16–17, meeting with officials from both NATO and the European Union. Her agenda focused on priority security issues, including defense financing, strengthening NATO and EU air defense capabilities, reinforcing Eastern flank defenses with drone capabilities, and countering hybrid threats.