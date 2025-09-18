Azerbaijan's PM meets with Kyrgyzstan's president in Bishkek (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov participated in a meeting of the prime ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member states with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov today, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The Kyrgyz president welcomed the participants of the first meeting of the OTS prime ministers.

Asadov conveyed greetings and best wishes from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Kyrgyz president.

He also delved into contemporary challenges within the framework of the Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz strategic partnership agenda.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel