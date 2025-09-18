Estonia and Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in transport and digital development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. On September 15-16, Martin Roger, Deputy Undersecretary for Policy at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, paid a working visit to Kazakhstan. During the trip, he met with Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Isssetov, Presidential Foreign Policy Advisor Erzhan Kazykhan, Minister of Science and Higher Education Nurbek Sayasat, Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev, Deputy Minister of Justice Daniel Vaissov, and Deputy Minister of Digital Development Kanash Tuleushin, Trend reports.

“Estonia and Kazakhstan share a mutual interest in developing bilateral relations, maintaining political dialogue, and finding new opportunities for cooperation in areas such as transport, education, and digital development, and we value Kazakhstan’s openness and wish to strengthen ties that support both bilateral relations and regional stability,” Roger said.

The visit also included discussions on enhancing customs cooperation to promote legitimate trade between the two countries.

Talks further addressed the relationship between Kazakhstan and the European Union as well as opportunities for cooperation in multilateral organizations such as the United Nations and the OSCE. Roger underlined that both countries reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of the UN Charter and international law, including sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of borders. He emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue even when views or approaches differ on certain issues.

