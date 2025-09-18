European Union vows to keep backing efforts for enduring regional peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The European Union would continue to support efforts to ensure lasting peace in the region, as well as Azerbaijan’s activities in humanitarian demining, Marta Kos, the European Commissioner for Enlargement, said during a reception by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The Commissioner noted the successful establishment of energy cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan, underlining the significant prospects for further collaboration in the transport sector.