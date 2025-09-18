Croatia champions affordable housing on European Council agenda (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Croatia's State Secretary for Europe Andreja Metelko-Zgombić participated in the meeting of ministers and state secretaries for Europe within the Council for General Affairs in Brussels, Trend reports.

The Council began preparations for the regular European Council meeting on 23–24 October by exchanging views on the draft agenda, which includes the following topics: Ukraine, the Middle East, European defense and security, competitiveness and the twin transition, affordable housing, and migration.

State Secretary Metelko-Zgombić supported the proposed topics, emphasizing regarding Ukraine the importance of continuing the EU’s “peace through strength” approach, ensuring strong security guarantees, and maintaining coordinated pressure on Russia. In the context of continued comprehensive support for Ukraine, she announced that an International Conference on Rehabilitation and Social Reintegration of Ukrainian War Veterans will be held in Split in October.

She also called for the urgent end of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and highlighted continued support for achieving lasting and sustainable peace in the Middle East and the establishment of a two-state solution. She endorsed the planned focus of the leaders’ discussion on defense preparedness objectives, noting that the Commission will present a plan that Croatia expects to be realistic and aligned with NATO obligations.

Regarding competitiveness and the twin transition, Croatia expects leaders to provide further guidance. She expressed particular support for including, for the first time, affordable housing on the European Council agenda, a matter of special importance for Croatia in the context of demographic revitalization—a national strategic priority—as well as for strengthening European competitiveness.

Finally, the State Secretary emphasized the importance of further strengthening efforts to find solutions in the area of migration.

The Council exchanged views on the Commission’s Letter of Intent, published after President Ursula von der Leyen’s State of the Union address to the European Parliament on 9 September, which marks the start of preparations for the Commission’s 2026 Work Programme.

Building on the positions expressed in the previous item and supporting further priority work on a stronger, safer, more competitive, and more influential Union, the State Secretary expressed hope that the upcoming Mediterranean Plan will contribute to better cooperation and stability in the Mediterranean. In this context, Croatia will make efforts during its upcoming MED9 Presidency next year to be a constructive partner in Mediterranean affairs.

As part of the regular Annual Rule of Law Dialogue in the EU, the Council held a horizontal discussion based on the European Commission’s Annual Rule of Law Report in the EU, published in July. The State Secretary welcomed the continuation of the dialogue and its primarily preventive purpose.

Regarding this year’s report, she noted that more than half of the recommendations from 2024 have been implemented fully or partially, indicating continued support by Member States for this mechanism. She stressed that recommendations must remain clear, balanced, and enforceable.

The Council also exchanged views on the general rule of law situation in four candidate countries (Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia), which have also been covered by the Annual Rule of Law Report since 2024. The discussion took place in the presence of the relevant ministers of the candidate countries.

The State Secretary emphasized that the rule of law is a fundamental condition for EU membership, requiring special attention from candidate countries. She welcomed their progress so far, while also underlining the need for additional efforts in implementing reforms, combating hate speech and disinformation, and strengthening media freedom. She stressed that Croatia will closely monitor the prosecution of war crimes, the fate of missing persons, and minority rights.

On the sidelines of the Council, the sixth Intergovernmental Conference on Albania’s accession was held. State Secretary Metelko-Zgombić welcomed the opening of the fourth cluster (Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity) and called on Albania to maintain its commitment to meeting the criteria and aligning with EU standards.