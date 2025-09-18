UNESCO headquarters honors 150 years of Lithuanian artist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. UNESCO headquarters in Paris hosted a celebration of the 150th anniversary of the birth of renowned Lithuanian artist and composer Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis, Trend reports.

To mark the occasion, Lithuania’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO opened an exhibition prepared by the National M. K. Čiurlionis Art Museum titled “Dreams of the Soul: The Worlds of Čiurlionis’ Visions for the 21st Century.” The exhibition features twelve reproductions of Čiurlionis’ paintings enhanced with 3D effects.

“Although created more than a century ago, Čiurlionis’ works continue to carry a powerful message about humanity’s connection with nature and the importance of a harmonious world,” said Lithuania’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Ambassador Jolanta Balčiūnienė, at the opening ceremony.

Čiurlionis’ 150th anniversary is included in UNESCO’s list of anniversaries for commemoration in 2024–2025.

Speaking at the opening, UNESCO Deputy Director-General Qu Xing highlighted that the organization’s headquarters has always served as a meeting place for global culture, where artworks transcend borders and time. Čiurlionis’ works are now displayed alongside pieces by world-renowned artists such as Pablo Picasso, Alexander Calder, Joan Miró, Henry Moore, and Jean Arp.

The exhibition will remain open during the European Heritage Days weekend on September 20, when large numbers of Parisians and tourists are expected to visit the UNESCO building to explore its history and architecture.

In December, Lithuania’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, together with the Lithuanian Embassy in France, the Permanent Delegation to the OECD, and the Lithuanian Culture Institute, will continue the anniversary celebrations with a piano concert in Paris by Mūza Rubackytė.

