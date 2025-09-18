Kyrgyzstan hosting kick-start of OTS heads' meeting

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 18. A meeting of the Heads of Government and Vice Presidents of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has begun in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

Attending the event are Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, and OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

The agenda includes cooperation within the OTS on priority areas such as the economy, trade, investment, transport, digitalization, energy, agriculture, and other sectors. Discussions will also cover the implementation of previously adopted decisions and fine-tuning the organization’s operational gears.

Over 90 delegates from both domestic and international media outlets are actively engaging in the coverage of the meeting.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

