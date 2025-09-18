Kazakhstan’s budget deficit shows signs of improvement in 7M2025, EDB says
Photo: Eurasian Development Bank
Kazakhstan’s financial stability is improving, with the state budget deficit shrinking from 1.7 trillion tenge ($3.06 billion) to 1.5 trillion tenge ($2.7 billion) in the first seven months of 2025. Growth in budget and tax revenues, support from the National Fund, and increased spending on education and social protection have contributed to this progress
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy