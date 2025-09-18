Kazakhstan’s budget deficit shows signs of improvement in 7M2025, EDB says

Photo: Eurasian Development Bank

Kazakhstan’s financial stability is improving, with the state budget deficit shrinking from 1.7 trillion tenge ($3.06 billion) to 1.5 trillion tenge ($2.7 billion) in the first seven months of 2025. Growth in budget and tax revenues, support from the National Fund, and increased spending on education and social protection have contributed to this progress

