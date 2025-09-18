Kazakhstan to launch first pumped-storage power plant by 2032

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 18. Come 2032, Kazakhstan will roll out its first pumped-storage power plant, marking a new chapter in its energy story, Trend reports via Samruk-Kazyna.



The commissioning of the pumped-storage power plant (PSPP) will help maintain balance in the energy system. The available regulation capabilities of the PSPP combined with its large storage capacity are necessary to ensure system stability in networks with a high share of wind and solar energy.

“The implementation of the project by JSC ‘Samruk Energo’ began last year, and completion together with the State Enterprise ‘China International Water & Electric Corporation’ is scheduled for 2032,” the statement reads.



The priority site for the construction of the PSPP is located in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan.

