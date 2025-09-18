Azerbaijan spotlights major reconstruction projects in Karabakh, East Zangezur at AIPA meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18.​ Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, in her speech at the plenary session of the 46th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), held on September 18 in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), provided information on the enormous construction and restoration work being carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated areas of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

Gafarova stressed that the revival of these territories is a key component of the government’s approach to inclusive and sustainable development. She recalled that the territories had remained under occupation for three decades until being liberated in 2020.

The speaker noted that large-scale reconstruction has already enabled the resettlement of more than 50,000 people, allowing them to reintegrate into the country’s broader social and economic life.