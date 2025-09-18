Inked memo steers up Uzbek nationals in UK's labor market

Photo: Migration Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 18. Bekhzod Musayev, Director of the Agency for Migration under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with Ravshan Usmanov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to the United Kingdom, and Eliza McCaffrey, Director General of the UK-based Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), during which a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed, Trend reports.

The agreements reached provide for the expansion of labor quotas for Uzbek citizens through the involvement of British recruitment companies, as well as the strengthening of protections for the rights of Uzbek migrant workers employed in the United Kingdom.

The GLAA is a UK government oversight body that licenses and regulates the activities of private employment and recruitment agencies operating in agriculture and other sectors.

