Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum opens “Carpet Magic Through the Echoes of Centuries” exhibition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18.​ On September 17, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum opened the personal exhibition “Carpet Magic Through the Echoes of Centuries” by Milena Nabiyeva, a prominent artist and member of both the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, the museum told Trend.

At the opening ceremony, speeches were delivered by Amina Melikova, Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum; Arif Huseynov, People’s Artist and Professor; Aydin Rajabov, Head of the Decorative and Applied Art Department of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan and People’s Artist; Kubra Aliyeva, Honored Art Worker and Professor; and Razi Nurullayev, Deputy of the National Assembly. They highlighted the artist’s creativity and the significance of the exhibition.

The exhibition features more than 40 works created by Nabiyeva over different periods. Rich in Azerbaijani carpet compositions and ornaments, the pieces also incorporate national architecture, nature, and floral motifs expressed through a contemporary artistic language.

Nabiyeva’s distinctive approach involves first transferring carpet patterns onto canvas and then building the main composition on this vibrant background. This technique allows her to seamlessly blend traditional carpet motifs with Azerbaijan’s architectural landmarks, regional landscapes, and natural elements. Works such as “Quince from the Garden of Eden,” “Sunday Morning,” “Malibeyli,” “Falling in Love,” “Love Bouquet,” and “Self-Confidence Bouquet” stand out in this regard, blending the aesthetic codes of the past with modern artistic vision. They convey deep respect for Azerbaijani history and culture through the language of patterns.

The exhibition is hosted at the Carpet Museum in recognition of Nabiyeva’s extensive use of national carpet themes. The museum, which consistently supports artists working with carpet motifs, considers this exhibition an outstanding example of such support.

Nabiyeva’s works have previously been exhibited in Baku, Paris, Ankara, and Saint Petersburg. “Carpet Magic Through the Echoes of Centuries” represents the next stage of her artistic journey, presenting Azerbaijani cultural heritage through colors, patterns, and innovative ideas.

The exhibition will run until September 21.

