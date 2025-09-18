EBRD publishes first audited ISSB sustainability report

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has published its first audited sustainability disclosures fully aligned with International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) standards, making it the first multilateral development bank to reach this milestone, Trend reports.

The audit verifies the completeness, accuracy, and reliability of the Bank’s climate and sustainability data, reinforcing stakeholder confidence. EBRD Vice President and CFO Burkhard Kübel-Sorger called the move “a major step forward” that sets a benchmark for multilateral development banks.

The disclosures, delivered ahead of the 2025 financial year target, expand on previous climate reporting, covering governance, strategy, risk management, and performance metrics. Since 2023, all EBRD operations have been screened for climate risk and aligned with the Paris Agreement, with green financing reaching a record 9.7 billion euros in 2024, or 58% of total investments.

The ISSB, created under the IFRS Foundation at COP26, provides a global baseline for sustainability reporting, offering investors transparent and comparable information on climate and sustainability risks and opportunities.