Azerbaijan set to inherit OTS chairmanship from Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will pass from Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan, and the summit will be held in October this year, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the first meeting of the heads of government and their deputies of the OTS in Bishkek.

"The summit will be held under the slogan 'Regional Peace and Security'. This is not accidental, because the stability and security of our region form the basis of all our cooperation initiatives.

Now that the global and regional processes are intensifying, it is of particular importance for the OTS to speak from a unified position and make joint efforts. Our joint steps will serve to strengthen peace in our region, accelerate economic development, and the welfare of our peoples," Asadov noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel