Azerbaijani PM betting on boom in freight traffic with launch of Zangezur Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18.​ The inauguration of the Zangazur Corridor is set to enhance the transit capacity of the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the first meeting of heads of government and their deputies of the Turkic Council in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, Trend reports.

“Our collaboration in the transport sector is steadily expanding and significantly contributes to strengthening regional ties. The Middle Corridor, which passes through the territories of Turkic states, plays a strategic role not only for our region but also for expanding global trade and transport links. In this context, recent agreements reached in Washington on connecting Azerbaijan’s mainland with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic carry historic significance. The opening of the Zangazur Corridor will provide new economic and transit opportunities for all regional countries, while integration into the Middle Corridor will further enhance its transit capacity,” he noted.

Today, a meeting of the Heads of Government and Vice Presidents of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has begun in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek.

