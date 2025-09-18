Kazakhstan sets unified AI standards for secondary and vocational schools

Photo: Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 18. Kazakhstan is establishing national standards for the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in education, Trend reports via the Kazakhstan Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry.

Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev and Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev have signed a Joint Order approving the Conceptual Framework for the Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Secondary, Technical and Vocational, and Post-secondary Education for 2025–2029.

"For the first time, unified national standards for the application of artificial intelligence in education are being introduced, covering areas such as ethics, legal regulation, personal data protection, and academic integrity," the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Education, the concept applies to schools as well as technical and vocational education institutions. The document outlines plans to integrate AI topics into curricula, develop digital textbooks, build AI literacy among students, promote project-based learning, and enhance teacher training through a three-tier model: Acquire - Deepen - Create. More than 200,000 teachers in Kazakhstan have already undergone AI training.

The document places special emphasis on protecting children's rights and maintaining the professional authority of teachers. Unified rules for academic integrity and ethical AI use are being introduced in schools and colleges.

The Minister Beisembayev stressed that the signing of the joint order marks a new chapter in the development of national education.

"The concept not only sets strategic priorities, but also establishes a clear implementation mechanism, monitoring system, and roadmap, which will ensure the systematic, responsible, and safe use of AI in Kazakhstani schools and colleges. It is important to understand that artificial intelligence does not replace the teacher - it enhances their role. All significant decisions in the educational process remain in human hands", he noted.

Kazakhstan has become one of the first countries to adopt its own national approach in this area, based on recommendations from UNESCO, the OECD, and the EU