Azerbaijan sees strong budget boost from state asset privatization and leasing
Privatization and leasing of state assets brought nearly 127 million manat to the budget in the first eight months of 2025. Revenue came from auctions of companies, vehicles, and new lease agreements for non-residential properties and land, highlighting strong returns from state asset management.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy