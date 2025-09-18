Uzbekistan targets expansion of container transport links to Europe

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 17. To improve the efficiency of Uzbekistan’s transport and logistics sector, an open dialogue was conducted involving transport and logistics companies, along with businesses engaged in export-import activities, Trend reports.

The open dialogue aimed to identify existing challenges and develop effective solutions

Adressing the event, Mirzyod Mirhamidov, Chairman of the Board of JSC “Uztemiryo‘lcontainer,” provided a detailed overview of container transportation along the Uzbekistan–Europe route and encouraged participants to actively cooperate in this area.

During the discussions, exporters and importers shared their suggestions and highlighted issues related to logistical challenges and ways to reduce transit times. Following the event, all proposals and concerns were formally recorded, and corresponding measures for their implementation were outlined.

Earlier, in May of this year, a six-party meeting was held in Tehran with the participation of the railway authorities of China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye. During the meeting, the parties agreed to organize container shipments from China to Europe along two new routes: “China – Kazakhstan – Turkmenistan – Iran – Türkiye” and “China – Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Iran – Türkiye.”

As part of this agreement, another six-party meeting took place on July 22–23 in Beijing at the invitation of CRCT. The discussions, which included consultations with experts, concluded with an agreement to implement joint measures to establish competitive tariffs, increase freight volumes, develop multimodal transport systems, and expand future cooperation among the participating countries.