Azerbaijani oil increases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, grew by $0.08, or 0.11 percent, on September 17 from the previous level to $70.76 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went up by $0.08, or 0.12 percent, to $69.23 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $0.27, or 0.47 percent, to $57.18 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea saw a dip of $0.25, or 0.36 percent, to $68.31 per barrel.