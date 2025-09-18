Kazakhstan discloses progress in grain and legume harvesting
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s grain and leguminous crop harvest covers over 16 million hectares, with 52.6 percent (8.4 million hectares) already harvested, yielding 12.7 million tons of grain. Additionally, 435,000 tons of oilseeds, 1.5 million tons of potatoes, and nearly 2.5 million tons of vegetables have been collected, all with strong yields.
