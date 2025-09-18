Kazakhstan ships first batch of vegetable oil to China in flexitanks

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 18. Vegetable oil from East Kazakhstan was shipped on a trial run to Jiangsu Province, China, packed snugly in flexitanks within 40-foot shipping containers, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Railways.

The cargo covered a distance of 4,700 kilometers in 12 days. The delivery confirmed the efficiency of the logistics and Kazakhstan Railways' readiness for regular shipments to China.

The project is a golden opportunity, as it seeks to break into the Chinese market and get the ball rolling on container transportation, hitting the nail on the head with the goals laid out by the president of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Moreover, the implementation of the pilot shipment opens new opportunities for domestic producers and contributes to strengthening trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.

During negotiations with representatives of the Urumqi Railway, held on September 10-11 at the Khorgos station, both parties confirmed their intention to scale the project by organizing regular deliveries of oil in 20- and 40-foot containers, with strict adherence to loading conditions.

Thus, the project lays a solid foundation for long-term cooperation and the further expansion of Kazakhstan’s export potential.

To note, Kazakhstan boasts an aggregate oilseed processing capability of 4.7 million tons annually distributed across 88 facilities; however, this potential remains significantly underexploited, operating at a mere 35 percent of its average throughput capacity. Notwithstanding this, the nation's vegetable oil output is on an upward trajectory, with projections for 2024 indicating a volume of 753 thousand tons, reflecting a 12 percent uptick compared to 2023.

