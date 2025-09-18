Iran presses for transparent protocols to inspect threatened nuclear sites

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18.​ Iran is focusing on establishing clear functions for the oversight structure of its nuclear facilities in the context of potential military threats, said Mohammad Eslami, the country’s Vice President and head of the Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Trend reports.

Speaking to Iranian media following his visit to Vienna, Eslami stressed the importance of defining a new process within the safeguards mechanism, noting that such a framework did not exist previously. He added that Iran’s parliament has passed legislation guiding the country’s steps in this area.

Eslami described the 69th session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna as successful and significant for Iran, noting that the country effectively presented its position despite various pressures from the United States. He highlighted that Iran drew attention to breaches of international law and safeguards and expressed concern over damage to the IAEA’s image.

Iran also proposed a resolution at the session aimed at prohibiting attacks on nuclear facilities of member states.

The 69th session of the IAEA began on September 15 in Vienna and lasted five days.

