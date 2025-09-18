Albania advances in EU accession negotiations with green agenda cluster
The EU has officially opened negotiations with Albania on Cluster 4, covering the green agenda and sustainable connectivity. This step marks another milestone in Albania’s ongoing path toward European integration.
