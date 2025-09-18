Uzbekistan taps global AI strategies to accelerate SME growth and employment

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 18. Timur Khusanov, Director of the Department at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, met with foreign and local experts as part of the joint project “Expanding Opportunities for Youth to Develop the Digital Economy and Digital Entrepreneurship,” implemented in collaboration with the UNDP, Trend reports.

The meeting took place during the Road to Prosperity Uzbekistan III International Poverty Reduction Forum and was attended by foreign expert Anastasia Kiseleva, local expert Kobiljon Yunusov, and joint project analyst Jafar Fazilov.

Participants discussed the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, reviewed international best practices, and explored their potential application in Uzbekistan. Special attention was given to the role of AI in small and medium-sized enterprises, its impact on enhancing competitiveness, and its potential to create new jobs.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to cooperate on improving the qualifications of government agency employees in the field of AI, implementing training programs, and carrying out joint projects aimed at advancing Uzbekistan’s digital economy.