EBRD discloses portfolio volume, highlights support for Kazakhstan’s private sector

As of August 31, 2025, the EBRD has invested over 10 billion euro in 340 projects in Kazakhstan, with 123 active operations totaling €2.7 billion in financing. The bank focuses on supporting the private sector, infrastructure, and green initiatives aimed at carbon neutrality.

