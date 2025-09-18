Azerbaijan and Türkiye deepen financial co-op with focus on global standards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. A delegation from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan visited the Central Bank of Türkiye, Trend reports via CBA.

During the visit, the delegation held meetings at which a broad exchange of views took place on topics such as budget planning and management processes at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the introduction of innovations in accordance with international financial reporting standards, and the improvement of internal control processes.

“In addition, the meetings featured useful and constructive discussions on the application of international experience, the effective use of existing and updated systems, and other topics of mutual interest,” the information notes.