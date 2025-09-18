Uzbekistan deepens partnership with World Bank to tackle poverty and boost dev't

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 18. Uzbekistan's Minister of Economy and Finance, Jamshid Kuchkarov met with Luis Felipe López-Calva, Global Director for Poverty at the World Bank, and discussed further strengthening cooperation and supporting joint initiatives aimed at reducing poverty and sustainable socio-economic development, Trend reports.

The meeting took place within the framework of the 3rd International Forum on Poverty Reduction, “Road to Prosperity,” held in Namangan. It was also attended by Ambar Narayan, Manager of the World Bank’s Global Department on Poverty and Equity for Europe and Central Asia, and Behzod Hamrayev, Chairman of the State Committee on Statistics of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, during a separate meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Luis Felipe López-Calva, it was noted that Uzbekistan continues to be one of the World Bank’s key partners in the region. The joint project portfolio with the Bank now exceeds $14 billion, reflecting the depth and breadth of ongoing collaboration in socio-economic development and poverty reduction initiatives.