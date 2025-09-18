Israel showcases inspiring book on 'Flourishing of Jewry in Azerbaijan' (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. A presentation of the book "The Flourishing of Jewry in Azerbaijan" was held with the support of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora and organized by the Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Israel, Yegana Salman (the author of the book ), and the Azerbaijan-Israel International Association (AzIz), a source in the committee told Trend.

The presentation took place at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Israel Mukhtar Mammadov, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora living in Israel, members of the Jewish community, public figures, representatives of science and culture, as well as relatives of those whose biographies were included in the book.

The publication extensively covers the activities of the Jewish community in the country's social, scientific, and cultural life, both during the Soviet period and during the period of Azerbaijan's independence, which was made possible by the successful policies of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The book also contains biographical information about Azerbaijani intellectuals of Jewish descent - scientists, artists, and public figures.

Yegana Salman, speaking about the significance of the project, noted that the book was published in Israel two years ago and dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Mukhtar Mammadov drew attention to the centuries-old friendship and mutual respect between the Azerbaijani and Jewish peoples.

He emphasized that tolerance and multicultural values ​​are an integral part of Azerbaijani society, creating the foundation for Azerbaijan to become a home for representatives of various nationalities and religions.

A video about the history of Jews in Azerbaijan was screened at the end of the event.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel