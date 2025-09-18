Kazakhstan ignites momentum for Middle Corridor modernization at OTS meeting

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 18. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov attended key meetings of the Organization of Turkic States in Bishkek, focusing on advancing regional integration, modernizing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and enhancing multilateral cooperation among member countries, Trend reports via the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Furthermore, Bektenov took part in a joint meeting of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, and the heads of delegations from member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The meeting focused on strengthening transport and logistics ties, accelerating the digitalization of customs procedures, and modernizing the infrastructure of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, including ports and railways.

During the joint meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, attention was given to regional integration, trade and economic relations, the effective use of transit potential, and other key issues.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation in areas such as the economy, trade, investment, transport, digitalization, energy, and agriculture. Discussions also included improving mechanisms aimed at enhancing multilateral cooperation within the framework of the Organization.

In his speech, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Bektenov, emphasized that the constructive policies of the heads of state are enabling the steady implementation of important initiatives aimed at building the strategic foundation of the OTS.

"As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan noted, the Organization of Turkic States has, in a short time, become an influential structure and elevated its global standing. I am confident that the outcomes of today's meeting will give new momentum to the further development of fraternal and partnership relations among Turkic states and will serve the interests of our peoples," Bektenov emphasized.

The importance of effectively utilizing institutions such as the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkic States, the Turkic Investment Fund, the Coordination Committee, the Green Finance Council, and others was emphasized.

In addition, the relevance of cooperation in scientific research and experimental design, including the creation of joint research centers on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and other areas, was highlighted.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is an intergovernmental organization founded in 2009 to promote cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries. Its full members are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, while Hungary, Turkmenistan, and Northern Cyprus hold observer status. The OTS focuses on strengthening political, economic, cultural, and transport ties between member states.