Turkmenistan, Austria’s Primetals Technologies seal deal to develop metallurgy industry

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 18. The Ministry of Industry and Construction of Turkmenistan and Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop metallurgy during the Investment Forum in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Minister Toiguly Nurov and Andreas Lemp, Senior Vice President of the Austrian company.

Primetals Technologies, part of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group and the largest innovation center in metallurgy, will provide Turkmenistan with access to advanced technologies to support the country’s metallurgical development.

The Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF) 2025 is an international event held on September 18-19 in the national tourist zone Awaza. Under the theme "National Potential, Global Partnerships," it showcases the country's economic potential and attracts foreign investment. The forum brings together business leaders, government officials, and experts to discuss investment opportunities in key sectors like energy, transport, and agriculture, aiming to forge new partnerships and diversify the national economy.