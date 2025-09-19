Iran, South Korea hold talks on bilateral and UN issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun to discuss bilateral relations and international developments, Trend reports.

Araghchi congratulated Cho on his recent appointment and underlined Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation with South Korea across various fields.

The two ministers also exchanged views on an upcoming vote in the UN Security Council on a draft resolution proposed by Seoul to lift sanctions against Iran.

Reaffirming the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, Araghchi stressed that diplomacy remains the only solution to international challenges, including nuclear issues. He said Iran is prepared to pursue a fair and balanced outcome that ensures mutual benefit. Araghchi also urged South Korea, as September’s Council president, to avoid actions that could heighten tensions and instead foster a path toward diplomacy.

For his part, Cho emphasized South Korea’s commitment to Security Council procedures and expressed hope that all parties would continue seeking a diplomatic resolution.

The ministers agreed to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly to continue their discussions.