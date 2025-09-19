Ministers of Labour from OIC member states set to convene in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19.​ Azerbaijan's Baku will host a meeting of the Executive Council of the Labour Center with the participation of labour ministers and delegations from member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population told Trend.

A preparatory session for senior officials ahead of the second session of the OIC Labour Center General Assembly will also take place.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan, the events, scheduled for September 23-24, will focus on discussing and adopting key resolutions related to the work of the organization. A high-level roundtable, organized jointly by the OIC Labour Center and the Azerbaijani Ministry, will also be held.

The OIC Labour Center was established in 2023 in Baku during the 5th Conference of Labour Ministers of OIC member states. As the youngest institution within the OIC, the center plays a crucial role in enhancing cooperation among member states in labour market development, workers’ rights protection, and expanding employment opportunities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel