Azerbaijan tallies population size across Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. About 18,700 people have been totally resettled in Azerbaijan's Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts told Trend.

Of them, 14,740 people, including 11,030 employees of public and private institutions with their family members (of whom 1,036 are secondary school students), 2,210 students of Garabagh University, and 1,500 military personnel (with their family members), account for Khankendi city.

The total number also comprises 1,773 people, including 248 employees of public and private institutions with their family members (those who came on business), and 1,525 former internally displaced persons, in the Aghdara district, and 2,170 people with their family members of employees of public and private institutions in the Khojaly district.

