President Tokayev set to visit New York for UN General Assembly

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 19. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to New York from September 21 to 23, Trend reports via Akorda.

During the visit, the Head of State will take part in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly and hold bilateral talks with the leaders of several countries and heads of international organizations.

Tokayev’s program also includes a roundtable with US business leaders and meetings with executives of leading global companies to discuss opportunities for investment and economic cooperation.