Russia-Kazakhstan rail trade sees positive momentum in 8M2025
Photo: Russian Railways
From January through August 2025, export rail shipments through Russia-Kazakhstan border crossings rose by 3.8 percent year-on-year, totaling 20 million tons. Container exports via these crossings reached 254,400 TEUs, up 46 percent, with transit shipments to China via Dostyk and Altynkol increasing by 49 percent.
