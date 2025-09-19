Russia-Kazakhstan rail trade sees positive momentum in 8M2025

Photo: Russian Railways

From January through August 2025, export rail shipments through Russia-Kazakhstan border crossings rose by 3.8 percent year-on-year, totaling 20 million tons. Container exports via these crossings reached 254,400 TEUs, up 46 percent, with transit shipments to China via Dostyk and Altynkol increasing by 49 percent.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register