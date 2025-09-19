Turkmenistan highlights strategic transport projects at investment forum in Awaza

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 19. At the Investment Forum in Awaza, Dovran Atayev, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Road Construction, presented Turkmenistan’s large-scale infrastructure initiatives designed to enhance its role in international transport corridors, Trend reports.

According to Atayev, the country is working on a number of key projects aimed at creating a modern highway network. Among them is the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat highway, a 600-kilometer route's first section-Ashgabat-Mary, has already been commissioned.

''The high-speed highway has significantly increased the capacity of Turkmenistan’s road network and expanded opportunities for international trade.

Another flagship project is the construction of a highway bridge across the bay of Lake Garabogaz. The 354-meter-long and 21-meter-wide bridge will become part of a new Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz-Kazakhstan route. Work has also accelerated on the 45-kilometer Garabogaz-Kazakhstan border section since 2024,'' Atayev emphasized.

The official underlined that there are also plans to open new routes in the coming years, including Turkmenabat-Gazozak-Dashoguz, Mary-Serhetabat, and Gumdag-Etrek-Iranian border.

Atayev underlined that Turkmenistan’s overarching goal is to integrate its transport infrastructure into the global system. The new highways will provide reliable routes for freight carriers from Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran, and India, offering access to Northern and Western Europe.

''Construction is being carried out with modern equipment supplied by leading global manufacturers such as XCMG (China), John Deere (Germany), and Ammann (Switzerland). Currently, the agency manages over 13,000 kilometers of roads, which are regularly repaired and reconstructed,'' he concluded.