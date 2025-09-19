PwC emphasizes Kazakhstan's banking sector's green loan and bond development in 2025
Photo: PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers)
Kazakhstani banks are increasingly supporting sustainable development through green financing and loans, as highlighted in a PwC report. Key initiatives include Home Credit Bank’s $25 million loan from the EBRD to promote energy-efficient housing and green bond issuances by the State Development Program of Kazakhstan and Halyk Bank aimed at renewable energy and resource efficiency projects.
