EU support helps revamp rail transport in Albania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The Albanian railway network is set for a major revitalisation, with 120.5 million euros in funding from the European Commission, the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to restore the Durrës–Rrogozhinë line, Trend reports, citing the EIB's latest reports.

The project includes electrification, modern signalling and telecommunication systems, and the construction of four new stations, including a stop at Plazh on the Albanian Riviera.

The 34-kilometre upgrade aims to make rail travel safer, faster, and more environmentally friendly, encouraging a shift from road to rail and reducing congestion and pollution in coastal cities like Durrës. The project will also create jobs and enhance trade, while improving freight transport with neighbouring countries.

In total, about 150 kilometres of outdated railways will be restored in Albania. Another EIB-supported project, the 120-kilometre Vorë–Hani i Hotit line near the Montenegro border, is also underway. Preparatory studies for the Macedonian section of Corridor VIII are being conducted as part of a broader plan to modernise the trans-European transport network.

“Revitalising the rail system will bring time savings, lower vehicle operating costs, and a reduced environmental footprint,” said Piers Vickers, lead economist at the EIB. Denis Jakubik, EIB Advisory project manager, added that the initiative also strengthens Albania’s capacity to maintain and manage modern railway infrastructure.

The upgraded Durrës–Rrogozhinë route will connect the western and eastern parts of Albania, linking key cities including Elbasan, Pogradec, and Lin on Lake Ohrid. Completion of the Rrogozhinë–Pogradec section is scheduled for the end of 2026.