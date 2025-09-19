Azerbaijan’s Baku showcases 'Boeing 787 Dreamliner' simulator presentation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19.​ Boeing describes the 787 Dreamliner as a highly successful widebody aircraft program, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) told Trend.

According to Boeing, in less than 14 years, the Dreamliner fleet has carried more than 1.1 billion passengers — faster than any other widebody in aviation history.

Thanks to its composite structure and cutting-edge technology, the 787 reduces fuel consumption by up to 25% compared to the airplanes it replaces and has enabled the launch of 435 new nonstop routes worldwide. Its spacious cabin, the largest windows of any widebody aircraft, and optimized cabin environment help passengers to arrive at their destinations feeling more refreshed.

AZAL currently operates two Boeing 787 Dreamliners in its fleet. As part of the airline’s long-term fleet modernization strategy, AZAL plans to add several more Dreamliners in the coming years.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight demonstrator presented in Baku offers a highly accurate replica of the aircraft’s flight deck, including wide-screen navigation displays, yoke, throttle controls, rudder pedals, and production seats.

The software mirrors real flight systems and allows guests to experience a complete flight scenario — from takeoff to landing — while learning about innovative technology and fuel efficiency.

