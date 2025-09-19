Aramco completes $3B Sukuk issuance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Aramco has completed a $3 billion international Sukuk issuance, marking another step in its efforts to diversify funding sources and optimize its capital structure, Trend reports.

The transaction, priced on September 10, 2025, has been listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The issuance was split into two equal tranches: a $1.5 billion tranche maturing in 2030 with a profit rate of 4.125% per annum, and a $1.5 billion tranche maturing in 2035 with a profit rate of 4.625% per annum.

Commenting on the transaction, Ziad T. Al-Murshed, Aramco’s Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, said the outcome underscores investor confidence in the company’s financial resilience. “Our ability to price the offering with a negative new issue premium across both tranches demonstrates Aramco’s unique credit proposition and standing within international capital markets,” he said.