Turkmen entrepreneurs lighting fire under demand for homegrown petrochemical products
Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan
The auctions reflect the active participation of the domestic business sector in the petrochemical industry and confirm stable demand for Turkmen petrochemical products in the local market.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy