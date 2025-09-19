Bosnia releases 2Q2025 labor market data
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s labor market showed modest growth in the second quarter of 2025, with employment rising and unemployment declining. New data highlights workforce trends by gender, age, and participation, offering a detailed snapshot of the nation’s economic activity.
