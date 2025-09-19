Lithuanians embrace foreign investors, highlighting regional growth benefits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. More than 70 percent of Lithuanians view foreign investment in the country’s regions positively, most often associating it with new quality jobs, rising real estate values, and improved infrastructure, the survey conducted in August by Spinter Research on behalf of the Ministry of Economy and Innovation said, Trend reports.

The survey shows that the top associations with “a foreign investor in the region” include the creation of new jobs (71 percent), additional revenue for the municipality (49 percent), and improved infrastructure (25 percent).

Respondents also linked investment to greater local security (34 percent), fewer young people leaving the regions (33 percent), and an increase in local services and businesses (35 percent).

“People’s expectations are clear – they want more well-paid jobs in their regions, they want their children to be able to work in their hometowns and build their future here in Lithuania. Thanks to the new Investment Highway, starting this November, we will be able to ensure a faster, more transparent, and clearer process for investors. This will allow foreign capital to create value in Lithuania more quickly, while delivering direct benefits to our people,” said Acting Minister of Economy and Innovation Lukas Savickas.

The survey also highlighted differences across social groups. Respondents with higher education tended to emphasize infrastructure improvements and reduced youth emigration, while those with secondary education focused mainly on job creation. Older respondents placed the greatest importance on ensuring their children or grandchildren could work locally, while younger people stressed working conditions and employment opportunities. Notably, 20 percent associated new investments with a potential rise in property values.

Balancing Hopes and Concerns

At the same time, residents expressed several concerns. The main fears related to new investment in the regions included possible pollution (43 percent), increased traffic (35 percent), and higher noise levels (32 percent). Every fifth respondent also worried that investors would hire mainly outsiders rather than local workers.

People said they expect more transparency when a new investment is planned, particularly regarding environmental impacts (29 percent), the nature of the company’s activities (25 percent), and employment opportunities (12 percent).

“We see that investment alone is not enough – it is necessary to talk with people, to listen to their concerns, and to answer the questions that matter to them. The ministry has prepared a plan for how these discussions will be organized and how communities will be involved in decision-making. We can only wish continuity in this work,” Savickas added.

To further increase clarity, the Ministry of Economy and Innovation, together with the State Enterprise Center of Registers and Invest Lithuania, has prepared a new interactive map of state-reserved land plots for investment. The map will be continuously updated, allowing residents to see where new production facilities might be located and to participate in discussions about the future of their regions.