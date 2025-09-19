Azerbaijan sees strong uptick in investment flow from China in first half
Azerbaijan’s foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows exceeded $3.2 billion in the first half of the year, marking an 8 percent increase from the same period last year. Outward investment from Azerbaijan also surged to $1.35 billion, up 35 percent, highlighting the country’s growing footprint in international markets.
