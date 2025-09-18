Azerbaijan veils off mutual investments with Uzbekistan in 1H2025

Azerbaijan invested $21.4 million in Uzbekistan during the first half of 2025, down from $67.4 million year on year. This marks a decline of $45.9 million, or 68.2 percent year-on-year. Uzbekistan accounted for 1.6 percent of Azerbaijan’s total foreign direct investments and ranked 10th among its investment destinations.

